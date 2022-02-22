Australia's Cummins, Warner to miss Pakistan limited-overs matches

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner will not feature in limited-overs meetings with Pakistan next month after they were left out of the squad for a trio of one-day internationals and a Twenty20 clash.

Cummins and Warner, along with bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, have been included in the squad for Australia's three-test tour of Pakistan, but will not be involved after the conclusion of that series.

Australia will be embarking on their first trip to Pakistan since 1998, playing Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore before returning to Rawalpindi for limited-overs matches from March 29 to April 5.

Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes Test players Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

“We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle,” national selector George Bailey said in a statement.

"(That includes) the tour structure of predominantly 50 over games, management of several multi-format players in the medium to long term, and our need to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months.

“We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments.”

The one-day international series will begin on March 29, with further matches on March 31 and April 2. The teams will then meet in a one-off Twenty20 clash on April 5.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) is open to splitting the head coach's role for its men's team after Justin Langer's exit, CA chairman Lachie Henderson said on Monday, conceding it was taxing for one person to coach across formats.

Langer, who guided Australia to their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in November and a 4-0 Ashes triumph against England subsequently, rejected a short-term extension and resigned this month.

Andrew McDonald has been appointed on an interim basis ahead of the team's tour of Pakistan next month and is considered a front-runner for a permanent role.

“I think it is a very time-consuming role for one individual and maybe a more distributed method of coaching is the way of the future,” Henderson told ABC radio when asked if CA would consider separate red and white ball coaches.

“We are going for a single head coach to be installed in the near future.

“How it plays out after that will depend a bit on that appointment, their availability and how that works across all forms of the game in what’s going to be a really busy 12 to 18 months.

“It may be that person is not available for every single tour around the world over the next 18 months,” the CA chief said.

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has also advised splitting the coach's role.

“There is a good chance they will split the roles as I don't think it is sustainable that everyone does every single format for a long period of time,” Watson told the International Cricket Council's show 'The ICC Review'.

“There is always going to be burnout and fatigue in a team environment, especially now with Covid-19 and bubbles and similar situations that are around,” Watson added.

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. — Reuters