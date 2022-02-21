Proteas can bounce back in second Test, says Sammons

Proteas batting consultant Justin Sammons says players and management will pick up and dust themselves off as they prepare for the second Test against New Zealand on March 1.

Coming off the back of an embarrassing innings and 276-run defeat, their second-biggest Test defeat in history and the heaviest against the Black Caps, Sammons is confident the few days’ break before the second Test starts on Friday will be just what the players need to clear their minds.

“Everyone is pretty disappointed about the result, but we have two days off for the players to do a bit of self-reflection and us as coaches will do the same,” he said on Sunday.

“Then we will meet up and hopefully come with good energies and wanting to turn things around.”

Sammons said while they could not pinpoint the reasons for the low energy in the squad, he said they would need to be much improved in the next outing if they were to overcome the world Test champions.

“At the end of the day, they out-skilled us.

“That is what it boils down to.

“We cannot look for excuses, but we can use these few days to our advantage so we can come back fresh and ready to go.”

Asked how they intended turning matters around, Sammons said: “It is one Test match. We come off a great few months, so I think we need to reference that as much as we can.

“It was three bad days, it does not mean we are a bad team and the players are not good enough.

“We need to reference the experiences we have had in the last few months and how well we have done.

“In these conditions you can trust bounce much more than we can back home, but it is not as if it is unplayable.

“At the end of the day, I just think we weren’t able to compete with their best balls, from a defensive point of view, as well as in decision-making in terms of which balls to leave and which to play.”

He said playing at the Hagley Oval again would be advantageous in that they were now more familiar with the conditions and how to use them to their benefit.

“The first 30-40 overs [in a match] are key.

“If we can get to that point relatively unscathed, we know we are going to be in a position where the game takes on a different complexion.

“It will be important for us to reiterate the things we did well, going back to basics, so it is about working on game plans and technique that allow us to get to that point.

“We need to be decisive in our decision-making.

“We need to be as strong as we can defensively.

“That comes from having a positive mindset, which is something we need to really drive home in this next Test.”

