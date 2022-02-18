Rocks roll on as Warriors stumble again

The GBets derby culminated in the Rocks all but crushing the Warriors’ hopes of achieving a spot in the top four after another disappointing defeat for the home side in their CSA T20 Challenge clash in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Warriors looked in trouble when they found themselves on 73 for 4 inside 12 overs.

Wihan Lubbe score a valuable 35 at the top of the order, but it was the 75-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (47) and Diego Rosier (31) that saw the home side to 156 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Shaun von Berg finished with 3/26 in his four overs while Hardus Viljoen and Imran Manack took a wicket each.

In reply, the Gbets Rocks looked in trouble early, losing Janneman (0) and Pieter Malan (4) inside the opening two overs.

Michael Copeland (40), Christiaan Jonker (40), Clyde Fortuin (27), and Ferisco Adams (27) were the top contributors for the Boland side as Hardus Viljoen (18) smashed Tiaan van Vuuren to the boundary to set up a three-wicket victory and keep the Rocks’ semifinal hopes alive.

The Warriors’ bowlers again leaked runs throughout their stint as Tsepo Ndwandwa ended with 2/33 in his four overs, while Akhona Mnyaka ended with 2/27.

Jon Jon Smuts and Lizo Makosi took a wicket apiece.

In the first game of the day, the Momentum Multiply Titans took another step closer to a semifinal berth after a seven-wicket victory over the Imperial Lions.

Theunis de Bruyn was the main run scorer for the Pretoria side, hitting 63 off 51 deliveries alongside Heinrich Klaassen’s 44 off 33 to help them reach 152 for the loss of three wickets after being asked to bat by the Lions.

Malusi Siboto ended with 2/21 in three overs while Bjorn Fortuin picked up 1/23 in his four-over ration.

In reply, The Lions got off to a slow start, scoring 58 before they lost Reeza Hendricks (41) and Shane Dadswell (0) in consecutive deliveries in the ninth over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi.

Kagiso Rapulana (31) and Sisanda Magala (33no) battled hard to bring the Lions back into the match, but it was not to be and they ended on 148 for 6 after their 20 overs, to register their fourth defeat in five matches in the competition.

Shamsi ended with 2/25 in four overs, while Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso and Dewald Brevis claimed a wicket apiece.

HeraldLIVE