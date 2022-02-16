WP, Rocks claim bonus-point victories

Six-Gun Grill Western Province will start the final bracket of CSA T20 Challenge matches with the only perfect record in the competition after their 84-run demolition of the North West Dragons in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

A bowling masterclass by Beuran Hendricks, who took four wickets in his first three overs, was the catalyst for a bonus-point win to keep the WP record unblemished in the competition this year.

WP lost Gavin Kaplan (14) and Tony de Zorzi (14) with their score on 66 for two, but opener Jonathan Bird (56) and veteran Dane Vilas (31) scored freely as WP made their way to 109/2 in the 14th over.

The Western Cape side then lost their next six wickets for just 25 runs before a cameo by captain Wayne Parnell helped his side to 164 in their 20 overs.

Senuran Muthusamy dazzled the WP batsmen with his left-arm off-spin, taking 4/20 to end the innings with the tournament’s best bowling figures, while Delano Potgieter took two in his four overs.

The Dragons suffered a major batting collapse, losing their first five wickets for just 20 runs inside five overs to eventually end the match on 80 all out in 17.4 overs, the lowest total in this year’s competition.

Earlier in the day, a clinical performance in the field ensured the Gbets Rocks moved into the semifinal places after their bonus-point win over the Imperial Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge on Wednesday.

The Rocks’ spin bowlers made full use of the St George’s Park pitch in defence of their first innings total of 160, as Siyabonga Mahima (2/20), Shaun von Berg (3/14) and Imran Manack (1/27) shared six of the 10 Lions wickets to fall as they were bowled out for 116, still 44 runs short and 16 deliveries remaining.

The Rocks raced to 34 in the fifth over with the Malan brothers before Janneman (15) fell off the bowling of Ayavuya Myoli.

Pieter Malan (71) and Ferisco Adams (30) were the top run-scorers for the Boland side as Christiaan Jonker (20) and Clyde Fortuin (18) also chipped in with the bat to help their side to a competitive 160/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Lions got off to the worst possible start, losing Joshua Richards off the very first ball of their run chase.

Reeza Hendricks (46), Shane Dadswell (29) and Sisanda Magala (21) fought hard for the Lions’ cause but it was not enough as the loss of regular wickets put paid to their ambitions.

Shaun von Berg recorded the third-best bowling figures of this year’s competition as he picked up 3-14 in his four overs alongside quicks Hardus Viljoen and Ferisco Adams, who took two wickets each.

HeraldLIVE