Proteas bid to protect proud record against Black Caps

Defending world champions in own backyard set to test SA to the limits

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen said world Test champions New Zealand would pose a huge challenge to the Proteas record of never having lost a Test series against the Black Caps.



The Proteas will enter the cauldron at the Hagley Oval on Thursday knowing what is at stake as they look to keep their proud record, which dates back to the very first meeting of the sides in 1931/32, intact...