'I will be OK': Australia's Smith on road to recovery after concussion

Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I will be played in Canberra on Tuesday.

Australia tour Pakistan for a three-test series next month. The cricket board said Smith will miss the rest of the T20 series, but they expect him to make a full recovery in 6-7 days.

Smith is no stranger to concussions after he was hit on the head in the 2019 Ashes, forcing the 32-year-old to miss a match.

Smith's concussion happened a day after Australian opening batter Will Pucovski was replaced in a domestic game due to concussion symptoms after receiving a knock on the head in the team's warm-up. — Reuters