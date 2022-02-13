Multi-million IPL deal for Jansen

Proteas and Warriors fast bowler Marco Jansen hit the jackpot on day two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Sunday.

Tall leftarm bowling all-rounder Jansen, 21, jumped from his base price of $66,000 (R1m) to secure a massive $558,000 (R8.5m) from 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad.

There was much interest in Jansen, with three franchises fighting it out.

Mumbai Indians made the opening bid for Jansen and Rajasthan Royals competed with them.

When Royals dropped out of the race, Sunrisers hopped on board and eventually landed their man.

Aiden Markram was also picked up by the Sunrisers for R5.2m.

There was a healthy appetite for the quick bowlers auction but SA’s Lungi Ngidi went unsold, as did all-rounders Dwaine Pretorius and David Wiese.

T20 world number two unorthodox leftarm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and batsman Rassie van der Dussen also failed to pick up a team.

On Saturday, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada moved to the Punjab Kings in a sensational deal worth more than R18m.

Rabada, who will be leading the SA fast bowling attack in their two-match Test series against New Zealand in Christchurch from Thursday, joins the Kings from the Delhi Capitals.

Rated as one of the best pace bowlers in international cricket, Rabada boasts an impressive IPL record with 76 wickets from 50 matches at an average of 20.52.

Rabada made his IPL debut during the 2018 season and claimed six scalps in as many games.

His notable achievement in the tournament ended with him being named as the leading wicket-taker in 2020.

In that season, where the Delhi Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians in the final in Dubai, Rabada claimed a prolific 30 scalps at an average of 18.26 to bag the prestigious Purple Cap for the most wickets.

In other Saturday deals, Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was bought for R13.5m by newbies Lucknow Super Giants.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up Faf du Plessis from Chennai Super Kings for R14m.

SA U19 star Dewald Brevis was bought for R6m by the Mumbai Indians while David Miller and Imran Tahir went unsold.

The 15th edition of the world’s richest cricket league will begin in the last week of March with two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, taking part. — DDR, Reuters