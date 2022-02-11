Proteas skipper Elgar admits strict quarantine protocols in NZ taking toll on players

The Proteas players have all returned negative Covid-19 results after three separate tests at their managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in New Zealand.

The SA team arrived in New Zealand last Friday and they are currently on day seven (of 10) of stringent quarantine that has been imposed by the government as the country tries to deal with a recent surge in infections.

Asked to reflect on their seven days in the country so far, Elgar was forthright in describing the quarantine as unbearable.

“In New Zealand they have very strict rules and regulations around managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ),” he said.

“We have had isolation in Pakistan and the West Indies which wasn’t too long but in New Zealand it is ten days and it is a long time for us. I think we are on day six or seven at the moment and this one is very strict.”

With their tests having returned negative, the Proteas are allowed to practise as a group and Elgar said going to training helps in lessening the boredom of being confined to a room.

“As time has gone on, we have all returned negative after three occasions when we have tested. Now that we have tested negative on three separate occasions, we are allowed to go out of the hotel and train as a group but once we return to IMQ hotel we go straight back into our rooms.

“There is still no mingling among the players at the hotel, we are still confined to our rooms and with that it is a little bit tougher for the guys but we do have the luxury to go and use their gym facilities in the morning.

“We’ve got allocated times where we can use the gym and we do have a training schedule that we are allowed to fulfil as a group. I don’t think you can prepare for this, it is impossible to get guys to come on tour if you are doing ten days where you can’t leave your room and you don’t have the opportunity to go outside get some fresh air or get some practice and gym.”

Though it is tough, Elgar praised their hosts for trying their best to make their stay at IMQ as bearable as possible and urged cricket bodies to work with governments to lessen quarantine regulations.

“If the two cricketing bodies work with their respective governments, we will definitely make this manageable for players. They have tried their utmost best to try and make life bearable for us knowing that doing ten days straight is absolutely not human for guys to be doing when you are a cricketer let alone a citizen.

“It is tough, it is not easy, I would hate sitting in this room for ten days, I would be climbing the wall and jumping off my balcony. I am not sure which one but luckily there are people who are making these calls and conversations are had to respect the players and team management.

“We want to be here and we want to play against New Zealand but also you have to meet the touring team halfway as well.”