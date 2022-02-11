Dragons lead CSA T20 Challenge standings after slaying Knights

A clinical performance in the field was enough to see the North West Dragons rocket to the top of the CSA T20 Challenge standings after their eight-wicket demolition of the Itec Knights in Gqeberha on Thursday.

In the first game of the day, the CSA T20 Knockout champions were subjected to their second defeat of the competition after an abysmal batting performance saw them end their 20 overs on 94 for the loss of nine wickets, the lowest score in the competition in 2022.

The Dragons chased down the target in just 61 deliveries and the bonus-point win for Nicky van den Bergh’s side also saw them break the curse of toss-winning captains going on to lose each of the last 10 T20 day matches at St George’s Park.

Asking the Knights to bat first, the Dragons got off to a quick start, claiming their first wicket in the second over when Raynard van Tonder was bowled by Duan Jansen for three.

Things got progressively worse for the Free State side as they lost wickets at regular intervals as they stumbled to 51 for 6 inside 13 overs.

Jason Raubenheimer (19) and Migael Pretorius (12) were the only Knights batsmen to score double figures in a dismal batting display which included three run-outs.

In reply, the Dragons lost just two wickets, that of Wesley Marshall (43) and Dwaine Pretorius (13) in their pursuit of the 95-run target, as Heino Kuhn (30no) and Van den Bergh (0no) saw their side home.

In the second game, the Imperial Lions got their first win of the campaign when they beat the Dolphins by eight runs.

Shane Dadswell (42) and Sisanda Magala (37) top-scored for the Lions as they posted a competitive 158 for eight in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Jason Smith starred with the ball as he picked up 3/16 in three overs while Ruan de Swardt claimed 3/32 in his ration of four.

Chasing 159 for victory, the Dolphins lost their first four wickets for just 59 runs inside nine overs.

A 60-run fifth-wicket partnership between Smith and Khaya Zondo came to an end when Zondo was dismissed for 35 by Magala, before Bryce Parsons fell without scoring a few balls later off the bowling of Malusi Siboto.

Smith was run out for 38 in the final over as the Dolphins ended on 149 for 9, still eight runs behind as Siboto, Magala and Bjorn Fortuin ended the match with two wickets apiece.

