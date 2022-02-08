Warriors, WP claim opening day wins in CSA T20 Challenge

Eastern Province side beat Titans by eight runs, Levi stars in six-wicket victory over Rocks

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The Gbets Warriors put in a spirited bowling performance as they opened their CSA T20 Challenge campaign with an eight-run victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans in Gqeberha on Monday.



Chasing 164 for victory, the Titans came agonisingly close to victory, falling just eight runs short as the Warriors held on to open their competition with a win...