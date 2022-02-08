Lack of facilities no deterrent for United Brothers
Players have stuck together and done well despite Dan Qeqe Stadium not being operational, says coach
Despite having no facilities to host their home games or training sessions, Standard Bank United Brothers head coach Somila Seyibokwe is satisfied with the brand of cricket his side is trying to play.
This comes after his team was subjected to a seventh defeat of the Eastern Province Premier League campaign when they were beaten by TAL Gelvandale on Saturday...
