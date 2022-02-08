Framesby on top in cricket matches with Brandwag

The Framesby cricket teams produced some outstanding performances when they took on their Brandwag counterparts in schools fixtures at the weekend, winning three of the four matches.

In the only game which was not completed, the Framesby first team were in a dominant position when the match was called off because of what were considered wet and dangerous conditions by Brandwag.

Sending their opponents in to bat, Framesby quickly seized the advantage as Juan Grigor, with 3/15 in eight overs, and Wiaan Hanekom, 2/9 in 6.1 overs, kept Brandwag on the back foot.

The Uitenhage side were dismissed for just 97 and Hanekom then showed his all-round potential when he smashed an unbeaten 36 not out off 26 deliveries to put his team in a winning position.

Hanro van Jaarsveld (14no) lent valuable support, but with the score on 55/1 after 10 overs, the match was called off.

However, the remaining Framesby teams called the shots in their games.

Luke Nell was unlucky to fall seven runs short of his century as he posted an aggressive 93 in the second team’s total of 199 in just 31 overs.

Rivaldo du Plessis struck a fine 47 and Jayden Smit hit 22 as they set Brandwag a daunting victory target of 200.

Camron Hammond ensured the Uitenhage side never had a chance with his spell of 4/7 in five overs, helping to dismiss them for 70.

Smit also proved effective with the ball, taking 4/5 in three overs and Xavier Massyn chipped in with 2/10.

The Brandwag U15A side collapsed badly in their innings after being sent in to bat, managing only 44 runs in 20.5 overs.

Christo Prinsloo was the destroyer-in-chief with a remarkable analysis of 7/7 in 4.5 overs and Milan Terblanche picked up 2/7.

Framesby went on to win by five wickets, reaching their target in just 11 overs.

Batting first, the Framesby U14A team were also on song with the bat as they slammed 195 runs in 34 overs.

Lehan Barnard led the way with an excellent 64 and Owen Wessels lent valuable support with his knock of 40.

Ruben Fourie (5/16) and Durandt Rootman (3/11) then quickly put Framesby on top as they dismissed Brandwag for 64 in 22 overs for victory by 131 runs.

• In a match where the players braved wet conditions, Kingswood romped to an eight-wicket win over Woodridge in their first team cricket clash on Saturday.

Luke Kelly emerged as the hero for Kingswood when he achieved the bowler’s dream, taking a hat-trick in his remarkable spell of 6/10 as Woodridge were skittled for just 31 runs.

In reply, Kingswood lost two wickets before reaching their victory target of 32.