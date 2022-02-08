Andrie Steyn replaces injured Anneke Bosch in SA Cricket World Cup squad

There will be tears of sorrow in the Bosch family after Anneke Elizabeth Bosch was ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand with an injury.

Bosch, who was in the initial travelling squad announced last week, was not on the chartered flight that flew the Momentum Proteas out of Johannesburg headed for Christchurch via Singapore on Monday.

The 28-year-old East London-born batting all-rounder fractured her right thumb, according to Cricket SA (CSA) and will be replaced like for like by top-order batter Andrie Steyn.

Bosch was named as part of the three travelling reserves and the 25-year-old Durban-born Steyn will slot into that place in the 18-player squad.

Bosch has played nine ODIs for SA and scored 111 runs while Steyn is the younger but more experienced with 33 matches and 765 runs.