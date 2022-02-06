Justin Langer cites lack of player and board support in his resignation letter

Justin Langer told Cricket Australia (CA) that he quit as national team coach because he realised he no longer had the support of several players and board members, according to a report in The Australian on Sunday.

The newspaper said it had obtained a copy of Langer's Saturday resignation email to CA boss Nick Hockley.

"Last night I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of 'going out on a high'," Langer wrote, according to the newspaper.

"After careful consideration I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result I believe it is in everyone's best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately.