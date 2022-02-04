England head coach Silverwood steps down after Ashes humiliation

England head coach Chris Silverwood has stepped down after the team's meek surrender in the Ashes series against Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Silverwood came under pressure after England lost the five-Test Ashes series 4-0, with former skipper Mike Atherton calling for an overhaul of the England management.

The announcement comes a day after Ashley Giles, who appointed Silverwood, left his role as MD.

"It's been an honour to be England head coach and I'm proud to have worked alongside our players and staff," Silverwood said.

"The past two years have been demanding, but I have enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty (Test captain Joe Root) and Morgs (white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan), and I am proud of this group considering the challenges."

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss has replaced Giles on an interim basis.

"In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies [in March] and will consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forward," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said.