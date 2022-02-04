Cricket union on Boucher calling players to testify: 'Not an ideal situation'
Cricket players' union Saca has said Proteas players having to testify on behalf of besieged Mark Boucher is “not an ideal situation”.
The SA Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke said the organisation will, however, leave it up to the players themselves “to follow their conscience” on whether to agree or disagree to be called as witnesses to testify on behalf of the embattled national team head coach.
Boucher was charged with gross misconduct last week, including allegations of racism against a teammate dating from his playing days two decades ago. He will face an independent disciplinary hearing in May where his estranged employer Cricket SA (CSA) will argue for a sanction of dismissal.
The charges emanate from a report from Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings in December which found Boucher engaged in racist behaviour by his participation in the an overtly racist song which referred to Paul Adams as “a brown shit” during the team’s fines meetings when the two were Proteas teammates.
Boucher initially denied any involvement but later changed his tune in the face of a public and media outcry and responded in an affidavit to the SJN in which he said he “deeply regrets and apologises for the part I played in joining in my teammates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames”.
The SJN report concluded that his response showed a “lack of sensitivity and understanding of the racist undertones” and that he is “apathetic towards diversity and transformation,” while recommending CSA to institute an independent disciplinary committee to investigate further.
CSA subsequently charged Boucher, who will appear before hearings that will be chaired by Terry Motau SC from May 16 to 20.
Boucher indicated to Motau when his legal team met CSA’s lawyers in a pre-hearing last week to agree on dates for the hearings that he intends to call some Proteas players to testify on his behalf.
The hearings will also look into the resignation of former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe, who quit in August after raising “concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment”.
Saca, whose main mission is to protect and promote the interests of professional cricketers and the game in the country, has not commented publicly since the SJN report was released in December, until on Thursday when TimesLIVE enquired about the players' union position.
Saca CEO Breetzke said the organisation has consistently stated that cricket has no place for racism and discrimination and supported the independent enquiry against Boucher.
“The allegations of racism against the coach of the Proteas men’s team are extremely serious,” said Breetzke. “It is therefore imperative that the allegations be tested in a fair and objective disciplinary process.”
There are concerns that the players should not be dragged to the hearings to defend Boucher and that the move has the potential to create conflict and disharmony within a team environment that Boucher’s former assistant Nkwe said was difficult for him to work in.
Another concern, among others, is that players will be placed in a Catch-22 situation where players can be doomed if they agree to testify, and equally doomed if they don’t.
“So, players being called to testify in an internal disciplinary matter is not an ideal situation,” said Breetzke. “However, Saca supports the right of players to follow their conscience and testify on behalf of Mark Boucher or CSA if they are called to do so.
“It is the position of Saca to ensure that these players are supported, protected, and are in no way prejudiced should they choose to testify or refuse to participate in the proceedings.”
Boucher, who is paying his own legal costs, is allowed to call witnesses while employees of CSA may also testify on behalf of the cricket governing body.
“Neither CSA nor Mark Boucher have indicated who they may wish to call,” said Breetzke.
Saca is a key CSA stakeholder that has influence in decision-making of all aspects concerning the players to protect and promote their interests.
The organisation has been conspicuous in its silence over the SJN report, particularly its findings on the head of the national team.
It is a far cry from when CSA faced its toughest period yet after the suspension of then CEO Thabang Moroe, which upset sponsors, who demanded that a forensic audit and investigation be conducted or they would walk.
Saca was vocal when CSA took long to finalise the Moroe issue and called for the dismissal of the board and the introduction of an interim board.
The organisation’s noise grew significantly in decibels when CSA was at odds with a radical restructure that led to the silencing of the members' council, which eventually led to the cricket governing body having a majority independent board.
When the CSA members' council dug in its heels, Saca involved the players and released a statement titled “Players' Statement”, which was eventual the stroke that broke the back of the members' council.