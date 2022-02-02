Feast of cricket awaits at St George’s

As the Gbets Warriors prepare for the start of their CSA T20 Challenge campaign, preparations are in full swing behind the scenes to ensure the ground is ready for the influx of cricket that will hit Gqeberha starting on Monday.

St George’s Park will play host to 31 matches in only 21 days and the tournament features CSA’s eight Division 1 teams in the CSA domestic structure.

There promises to be some high-octane cricketing action as teams look to wrestle the crown away from defending champions the Imperial Lions.

The Warriors kick off their campaign with a clash against the Momentum Multiply Titans on the opening day, followed by six other matches against Six Gun Grill Western Province (February 9), Hollywoodbets Dolphins (February 12), Itec Knights (February 14), Gbets Rocks (February 17), and Lions (February 19) before ending the round-robin stage against the North West Dragons on February 23.

All Warriors matches will begin at 2.30pm, except for the clash against the Titans, which starts at 10am.

Each team will play seven round-robin matches over 14 days of double-header fixtures, with the top four sides after round seven meeting in the semifinals before the showpiece game on Sunday February 27.

Teams will receive a rest day on days five, 10, 15 and 18, with a reserve day scheduled for the final if needed.

In addition to the main field, the ground staff had to prepare the practice field and nets, according to head groundsman Adrian Carter, who said this had been the biggest challenge he had faced in his 25-year career.

“We are all very excited about having televised matches back at the stadium, but we are also in uncharted territory,” he said.

“No other stadium in SA has hosted this much cricket over such a short period of time.”

Every day during the CSA T20 Challenge, the seven-member ground staff team will be rolling seven pitches, as well as keeping four practice nets in peak condition.

“At times, we will be working on three pitches at once,” Carter said.

Five pitches have been prepared for the main field, with the centre Test pitch being used for the first game and then rested to ensure it is in pristine condition for any first-class games that are allocated to the stadium soon after the CSA T20 Challenge.

Play will be rotated through the other four and it takes between eight and 10 hours to roll a pitch to St George’s standard, according to Carter.

CSA confirmed on Tuesday that the tournament would be hosted in a managed event environment.

In a shift away from the previously effective but psychologically challenging and substantially costly biosecure environment, the managed event environment approach is more cost-effective, sustainable, less psychologically damaging and considers the positive developments around Covid-19.

The thrill-a-minute competition will replace this season’s Mzansi Super League (MSL) which was cancelled earlier in 2022 because of Covid-19 concerns.

“We’d like to thank CSA for entrusting us with the tournament and we are working hard to make sure we host a high-calibre tournament that can be enjoyed by all,” Eastern Province Cricket chief executive Mark Williams said.

All matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport, with ball-by-ball updates also available on the CSA website and CSA App.

An announcement on whether spectators will be allowed to attend matches has yet to be made.

