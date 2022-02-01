Motherwell open account against Bloemendal
Coach hopes first win of season will rejuvenate campaign
Motherwell Cricket Club got their season back on track as they picked up their first win of the campaign after their 21-run triumph over Bloemendal Cricket Club at the weekend.
Coming into the match lying second from bottom, head coach Sizakele Ngam knew the importance of the match and hopes the result will rejuvenate their season...
