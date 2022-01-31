Warriors stay in hunt for trophy
Shoot-out looms after tussle with Dolphins ends in stalemate
The Warriors remained in contention to challenge for the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 trophy despite drawing their match against the Dolphins in Durban on Sunday.
Both teams were looking to take maximum points from the match but it was not to be...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.