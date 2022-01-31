Luus expects SA to avoid mistakes that put them on the back foot in the washed out ODI

The Momentum Proteas were tepid as they got suffocated by the West Indies Women, left gasping for air, and were only saved by the rain showers that washed out the opening ODI at the Wanderers on Friday.

A flawless Deandra Dottin toyed with the SA bowlers on her way to a career-best score of 150 not out in between two rain stoppages to push the West Indies to 234/3 in the 46th over after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat.

Having been set a revised victory target of 204 from 29 overs under DLS method, SA were staring down the barrel as they tottered to 87/5 by the time the third rain break came and forced a premature end to the innings, with a result possible just 2.4 overs later.

Having been well placed at 41/1 at the start of their daunting chase in overcast conditions, the SA batters had no answers for off-spinners Karishma Ramharack and Hayley Matthews, who both took two wickets apiece before the rains that try in vain each summer to cleanse Johannesburg saved the day for Sune Luus’ team.