Australian players nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Australian cricketers are on edge barely a month before their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years amid an uptick in terror attacks in the Asian nation, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday.

“We're all toey about it,” a source close to the team told the newspaper, using an informal Australian term for being anxious or worried.

Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match in Pakistan starting March 3.

Selector George Bailey told reporters on Wednesday that security arrangements would be “very, very robust and very, very thorough”.

“I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details about that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we'll announce the squad post that, but we're reasonably well down the track,” he added.

Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns, instead playing its away matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Though some international touring sides have returned to Pakistan in recent years, New Zealand abruptly halted a tour there in September citing security issues and England shortly afterwards cancelled a planned tour.

An increase in attacks since the Taliban regained control of neighbouring Afghanistan in August has not helped to bolster confidence either.

Pakistan's interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said terrorist incidents had increased by more than a third since the US withdrew from Afghanistan, local media reported.

A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, killing three people and wounding over 20, police said.

A newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility for the attack in a text message sent to a Reuters reporter.

•Meanwhile, injured left-arm spin bowler Sophie Molineux will miss the Women's World Cup in New Zealand after being omitted from Australia's squad for the tournament.

Selector Shawn Flegler said Molineux's expected timeline for recovery from a left foot stress fracture that has kept her out of the Women's Ashes series would have prevented her return until late into the World Cup.

“With limited match time and having to complete 10 days managed isolation, it was a tough call, but we weren't prepared to take the risk,” Flegler said.

In Molineux's absence, fellow spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington earned a long-awaited recall. Wellington was the leading wicket-taker in this season's Women's Big Bash League.

“Amanda-Jade provides us with another quality spin option and has the potential to play an important role spinning the ball away from the bat,” Flegler said.

Despite the absence through injury of Molineux, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck (foot) and spinner Georgia Wareham (knee), Flegler was upbeat about the Meg Lanning-captained squad.

“We've been able to put together a really talented squad with some fresh faces as well as players with significant World Cup experience,” he said.

Australia's will open their campaign against England in Hamilton on March 5.

Squad: Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington — Reuters