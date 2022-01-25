St George’s Park to host entire CSA T20 Challenge

Premium Amir Chetty

After an absence of almost two years, televised cricket is set to return to Gqeberha when the CSA T20 Knockout Challenge is hosted at St George’s Park in February.



The last time a televised cricket match took place at the iconic stadium in Park Drive was in February 2020, when SA beat Australia by 12 runs in a T20 international. ..