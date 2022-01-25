Gelvandale aim to turn season around

Coach confident team on right track after narrow loss to PECC at weekend

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



TAL Gelvandale Cricket Club coach Warren Bell believes his team can turn their fortunes around as they look ahead to a busy weekend of EP Premier League cricket.



Without a win in their first three games in the second half of the season, Bell is confident they can rectify their performances in a bid to start seeing some positive results...