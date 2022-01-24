Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor faces ban over money received from spot-fixers

Zimbabwean batter Brendan Taylor is facing a ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after admitting he received a $15,000 (about R226,000) “deposit” for spot-fixing, though he said he was blackmailed and never went through with the arrangement.

Taylor said he was coerced into accepting the money from an Indian businessman in October 2019 and it took him four months to report the incident to the ICC anti-corruption unit because he feared for his safety.

Taylor travelled to India to discuss the launch of a new T20 competition in Zimbabwe with the promise of $15,000 as payment.

“We had drinks and during the course of the evening they openly offered me cocaine, which they themselves engaged in. I foolishly took the bait,” Taylor said in a statement released via his Twitter account on Monday.

“The next morning the same men stormed into my hotel room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not spot-fix at international matches for them the video would be released to the public.”