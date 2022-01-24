Bavuma takes positives from series win over India
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says the team will take many positives from the sensational one-day international series whitewash of India.
Following their come-from-behind 2-1 win in the three-match Test series, Bavuma’s men claimed a nail-biting four-run victory in the final ODI in Cape Town on Sunday to wrap up a convincing 3-0 series win...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.