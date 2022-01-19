SA win toss and decide to bat in first ODI against India

SA won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against India at Boland Park in Paarl.

SA will be without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been withdrawn from the squad. Rabada's workload has been adjusted in preparation for the team's tour to New Zealand next month.

Quinton de Kock is in the SA team after he announced his retirement from Test cricket during the Test series against India, which was won 2-1 by SA.

Umpire Marais Erasmus, who is back at the ground where he used to play his provincial cricket, is standing in his 100th ODI.

Teams

SA — Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India — KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, .

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker.

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock