Rosier chasing more leadership opportunities at Warriors

Stand-in captain ready to step up again after leading from front against Rocks

Sports reporter



Gbets Warriors stand-in captain Diego Rosier enjoyed leading the side in their convincing defeat of the Gbets Rocks and hopes for more opportunities to skipper in the future.



The former Titans player led from the front as his side claimed a thumping 168-run victory in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 clash at St George’s Park at the weekend...