Jansen itching to have another crack at Indians

Warriors quick looking forward to ODIs after superb showing in Test series

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Proteas left-arm seamer Marco Jansen says he hopes to build on his first taste of international cricket after he was called up for the three-match one-day international series against India starting this week.



The fiery quick made a superb debut for his country in the game’s longest format, taking 19 wickets in the Test series and announcing himself on the international stage...