Van Zyl's heroics revives Rocks against Warriors

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



A fiery bowling display by the Gbets Warriors saw them gain a slight advantage in their four-day clash against the Gbets Rocks as the hosts ended the day on 75 for two wickets on day two of their CSA Division 1 4-Day Franchise series clash on Friday.



Earlier, A spirited 93 off 131 balls by Rocks batsman Stiaan van Zyl, 49 from Shaun von Berg, and a brisk 34 not out by fast bowler Kyle Abbott took the visitors to 259 all out in their first innings, with a lead of 14...