First innings hero Keegan Petersen admits SA have it all to do

The inconvenient truth facing the Proteas in the remainder of their Test series against India is that they, in every sense, will be doing the chasing.

They relinquished what appeared to be a potential advantage in the third and deciding Test, by falling 13 runs short of India's modest first innings of 223 at Newlands on Wednesday. It hasn't just given the tourists the advantage on the scoreboard but Virat Kohli's team can go about their second innings in the knowledge SA are likely to find the going even harder when they come to the crease on a deteriorating wicket the second time round.

India, who enjoy an overall lead of 70, will resume their second innings on 57/2 on Thursday.

The Proteas' first innings top scorer Keegan Petersen admitted his team now has it all to do and pointed to the need for an assertive start on day three of a Test that now looks unlikely to go the distance.

“We are a bit behind the eight-ball now going into day three. If we pick up a few early wickets tomorrow [Thursday] morning, it'll be key,” admitted Petersen.

The SA attack will have to make inroads into a batting line-up of whom the three most senior players are desperate to roll back the clock and reclaim their lofty status in the game.