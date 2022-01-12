Rabada leads the way for SA on day one of decider at Newlands

Kagiso Rabada continued to grow his legend with another inspiring display as SA ended the first day of the deciding Test against India in a position of promise at Newlands.

They bowled out India for 223 after the visitors again won the toss and elected to bat.

India, however, struck before the close when Jasprit Bumrah had second Test hero Dean Elgar caught at slip for three. SA finished on 17/1.

They dismissed India cheaply after losing the toss, albeit under leaden skies and it was Rabada, as you'd expect, who led the attack in his 50th Test. He has blown hot and cold in this series but he has mostly sizzled since receiving a blast from captain Dean Elgar in the India second innings at the Wanderers.

He tore in from the Wynberg End, with the south-easterly mostly at his back, and proudly wore the mantle of leader of the pack as India struggled to make good on their first use of the pitch in the deciding Test.

And it wasn't just all-out aggression. This was a more calculated Rabada who kept plugging away in areas that served to disarm, and occasionally disconcert.

Only Bumrah was dismissed as a result of his wrath when the India paceman gloved the ball into a looping trajectory to Elgar in the slip cordon. He finished with 4/73 but failed to capture the last wicket of the innings that would have confirmed an 11th five-wicket haul.

Still, it was a performance that set the benchmark and others sought to emulate, and no-one did so with more alacrity than young buck Marco Jansen. The strapping left-armer continues to frequent the wickets column, this time returning figures of 3/55.

While Rabada did his damage from the southern end of the ground Jansen was rotated and bowled from both sides of the wicket. He profited from the change of angles.