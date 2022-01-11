Jendamark United on right path, Morgan says

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Jendamark United Cricket Club have taken a step in the right direction with their convincing seven-wicket victory over Mechatronics Uitenhage at the weekend, head coach Grant Morgan said.



Returning from more than a month-long hiatus due to the onset of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, JUCC put on an impressive display as they chased down their 172-run target inside 20 overs against the EP Cricket Premier League leaders on Sunday. ..