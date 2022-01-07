Cricket

‘Is he wearing extra skin?’ — Social media hails Proteas captain Dean Elgar after bruising India Test

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
07 January 2022
Proteas captain Dean Elgar put his body on the line during the Test.
Proteas captain Dean Elgar put his body on the line during the Test.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Social media has hailed Proteas captain Dean Elgar's strength to stand tall after suffering multiple bruising during the Johannesburg Test between India and SA.

Elgar scored an unbeaten 96 off 188, taking several body blows in the process, as the Proteas registered a seven-wicket win over the visitors.

He added crucial runs with Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen and made an unbeaten 68-run stand with Temba Bavuma to win the match.

Speaking to media after the match, Elgar said he needed to take responsibility as a leader.

“I said to myself I’m going to be there till the end as a senior batter, someone who’s been around for a long time. I needed to take responsibility. It’s not always going to work out but today it worked out. It’s a highly stressful and intense series against the Indians,” said Elgar.

“Some may call it stupid, some may say brave. I would like to see the latter. I’d like to see it as another influencing factor in our team. If I’m willing to put my body on the line, so should everyone else and it’s not in the mind.

“Playing for your country, you’re expected to do this, irrespective of how you are feeling and you need to focus on the bigger task at hand. That’s obviously to try and get the job done.”

On social media, many users, including ex-cricketers Irfan Pathan and Ian Bishop, hailed Elgar's determination.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever
Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...

Most Read