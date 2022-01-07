‘Is he wearing extra skin?’ — Social media hails Proteas captain Dean Elgar after bruising India Test

Speaking to media after the match, Elgar said he needed to take responsibility as a leader.

“I said to myself I’m going to be there till the end as a senior batter, someone who’s been around for a long time. I needed to take responsibility. It’s not always going to work out but today it worked out. It’s a highly stressful and intense series against the Indians,” said Elgar.

“Some may call it stupid, some may say brave. I would like to see the latter. I’d like to see it as another influencing factor in our team. If I’m willing to put my body on the line, so should everyone else and it’s not in the mind.

“Playing for your country, you’re expected to do this, irrespective of how you are feeling and you need to focus on the bigger task at hand. That’s obviously to try and get the job done.”

On social media, many users, including ex-cricketers Irfan Pathan and Ian Bishop, hailed Elgar's determination.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say: