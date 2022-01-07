‘Is he wearing extra skin?’ — Social media hails Proteas captain Dean Elgar after bruising India Test
Social media has hailed Proteas captain Dean Elgar's strength to stand tall after suffering multiple bruising during the Johannesburg Test between India and SA.
Elgar scored an unbeaten 96 off 188, taking several body blows in the process, as the Proteas registered a seven-wicket win over the visitors.
He added crucial runs with Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen and made an unbeaten 68-run stand with Temba Bavuma to win the match.
Speaking to media after the match, Elgar said he needed to take responsibility as a leader.
“I said to myself I’m going to be there till the end as a senior batter, someone who’s been around for a long time. I needed to take responsibility. It’s not always going to work out but today it worked out. It’s a highly stressful and intense series against the Indians,” said Elgar.
“Some may call it stupid, some may say brave. I would like to see the latter. I’d like to see it as another influencing factor in our team. If I’m willing to put my body on the line, so should everyone else and it’s not in the mind.
“Playing for your country, you’re expected to do this, irrespective of how you are feeling and you need to focus on the bigger task at hand. That’s obviously to try and get the job done.”
On social media, many users, including ex-cricketers Irfan Pathan and Ian Bishop, hailed Elgar's determination.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Is #deanelgar wearing extra skin? Outstanding determination!— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2022
One of the bravest inning seen in a long time by Dean Elgar. He played in very challenging conditions.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 7, 2022
Taking many body blows he showed immense grit and determination.
#SAvsIND #DeanElgar
#deanelgar was superb 💪💪💪captain my captain 🕺🏽#RSAvIND #ProteaFire #CSA pic.twitter.com/zOG3q65u79— lessy sekhaolelo (@Lessy66) January 6, 2022
#DeanElgar is going to be a game changer for #SouthAfrica. He is certainly going to emerge as one of the greatest captains in history of country's cricket. What a wonderful knock!— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 7, 2022
Well played, Proteas!! pic.twitter.com/lTsTFFA1yg
Have no idea how South Africa are 114 for 2 on that— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 5, 2022
Weve got to start appreciating Dean Elgar and Dimuth Karunaratne more. Two of test crickets most understated, but bloody minded openers of the last few years.
Dean Elgar is taking some serious blows 😳— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 5, 2022
But he's standing tall.#SAvIND
Every run tomorrow morning is going to be watched for. No team can be complacent at any point of time, feel it’s a bigger uphill task for India. Love the attitude from Elgar, he quite literally is the Dean!! #SAvIND— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) January 5, 2022
