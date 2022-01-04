Proteas holding the initiative

Marco Jansen's stock as Test cricketer continued to grow, Kagiso Rabada showcased his enduring quality, while Duanne Olivier reminded of his value to the national cause on the opening day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers.

Having lost the opening Test in Centurion, as well as the toss here, SA were under pressure to set the tone — and they did. They bowled India out for 202 and were 35/1 at stumps, with captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen at the crease.

Though they failed to produce the penetration to make early inroads, they did splendidly in the periods leading up to lunch and tea to wrest control on the opening day.

Once they warmed to the occasion, quicks Jansen (4/31), Olivier (3/64) and Rabada (3/64) hit their lengths and straps to skittle the tourists for 202.

That is the second lowest total of teams batting first in the last five Tests at this ground, but perhaps significantly it is 15 runs more than what India amassed here in 2018 when they ended up winning by 63 runs. That perhaps more than anything else should serve as warning to the hosts that they need to make good on the gains made.

It will require them to bat with application on the second day.