SA and India greeted by sunshine in Centurion for day 3 of Boxing Day Test

SA and India's players were greeted by glorious sunshine and a cloudless sky on arrival at SuperSport Park for day three of the Boxing Day Test on Tuesday morning.

Play was scheduled to start at 10am.

Day two on Monday turned out to be a damp squib as umpires were forced to abandon play in the afternoon without a ball bowled due to inclement highveld rain.

India will resume on 272/3 with opener KL Rahul on 122 off 248, 17 boundaries and one maximum. He will be joined by Ajinkya Rahane, who was unbeaten on 40.

Rahul’s seventh century overshadowed the gallant efforts of Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi who ended the first day with all the three wickets that fell on Sunday, when the SA bowling attack largely struggled.