Olivier looks to make his mark against India

Bowling to one of world’s top four batters an exciting prospect for right-arm seamer

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



With the battle lines drawn, India will be hoping to turn their fortunes around at SuperSport Park when they take on the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Sunday.



In the two matches played at the Titans home ground, the hosts have come away with the spoils on both occasions and will be confident they can add to their tally of wins. ..