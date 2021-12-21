T20 Mzansi Super League cancelled again due to Covid-19

SA’s Twenty20 Mzansi Super League has been cancelled for the second time due to Covid-19-related issues, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

The 2022 Mzansi Super League was scheduled to be held in February but the cricket board said increased travel restrictions imposed by many countries on SA after the emergence of the Omicron variant made it difficult to host the tournament.

The 2020 edition was also cancelled due to logistical challenges amid the pandemic.

The board said the Mzansi Super League would be replaced by a domestic T20 Challenge tournament featuring eight first division teams.