Stuurman relishes chance to steam in against India

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Glenton Stuurman cannot wait to showcase his skills in the Test arena after being named in the Proteas squad for the series against India starting later in December.



The GBets Warriors seamer has been named in a talented 21-man squad for a three-match Test series against Virat Kohli’s men at Centurion starting on Boxing Day...