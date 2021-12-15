Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner fit for second Ashes Test

Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first Test at the Gabba.

Two-Test Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Richardson, who generates a lot pace from a 1.78m frame, rejoins the team nearly three years on from his impressive debut series against Sri Lanka in 2019.

The 25-year-old's international career suffered a setback when he dislocated his shoulder in a fielding mishap against Pakistan's one-day side soon after his Test debut.

But he returned to top form in the Sheffield Shield this season to earn a place in the Ashes squad.

“He played two really good tests and was on the verge of an Ashes series and a World Cup before his shoulder injury,” Cummins told reporters at Adelaide Oval on the eve of the Test.

“He's worked incredibly hard, had a great start to this year for WA and we think he's firing.”

Left-hander Warner suffered a bruised rib after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane and appeared in some discomfort during a net session on Tuesday.

However, Cummins said the 35-year-old would grind through with the help of a painkilling injection, if necessary.

“Knowing Davey he's not going to miss this one. He'll be fine when the adrenalin kicks. It's not like a broken bone that is going to get worse,” Cummins said.

There were no other changes to the XI that secured a 1-0 lead in the five-test series at the Gabba.

Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

•Meanwhile, Root has backed Rory Burns and Jack Leach to rebound from their horror shows in the series-opening defeat in Brisbane as the tourists look to square the Ashes with victory in the day-night second Test at Adelaide Oval.

Burns was bowled out first ball of the series, dropped an easy catch that allowed David Warner to go on to score 94, and failed with the bat again in the second innings of England's nine-wicket defeat by Australia.

“Rory is a very strong character, you can't doubt that side of his game,” Root told reporters in Adelaide, before the start of the pink ball Test.

“He'll come back in and want a response and want to put some big scores on the board.”

Leach conceded 1-102 at nearly eight runs per over as Australia's batsmen hit the spinner out of the attack.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson were rested in Brisbane and both pacemen are expected to come in for Adelaide but Root would not rule out Leach retaining his place in the side.

“I'm sure he'll want to respond and he'll want to get back into the series and have an affect,” the England skipper said.

“Some of the grounds that we will be going to from this point onwards should offer a lot more for him and bring spin into it as well.”

In the 2017/18 Ashes series, England lost the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on the way to a 4-0 defeat and will face an opponent who have never lost a Test under lights.

Root said his batsmen should feel more comfortable against the swinging pink ball after they struggled with the bounce at the Gabba, where they were skittled for 147 in the first innings and lost eight wickets in a session in the second.

“One thing, as we've spoken about with the pink ball, it can swing a bit more and seam a bit more, which is something that we should be used to and we should know how to manage,” he said, referring to the red ball on England's home pitches.

“Whereas in England you don't have to manage the bounce like you do in Brisbane all that often.

“So when there are phases of the game that (swing and seam) comes into it, we should be ready for that.” — Reuters