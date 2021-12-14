Warriors’ Qeshile looking to build on SA A experience

Right-hander played some valuable innings against India recently

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The experience he gained with the national A side during their recent series against India A was another positive step for his career, Gbets Warriors batsman Sinethemba Qeshile said.



Granted a few days off to recover from his travels this week, Qeshile is already itching to join his teammates at St George’s Park...