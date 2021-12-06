Old Grey in hunt for spot at national club champs
Squad claim narrow two-wicket win over Madibaz in NMB Premier League T20 final
Tavcor Commercial Old Grey stand-in captain Kelly Smuts believes the opportunity to represent the club and province on a national stage will be all the motivation the players will need to perform well in their provincial qualifier.
Smuts and his charges overcame a spirited Madibaz 1 side on a grey Saturday at Kemsley Park, claiming a narrow two-wicket win over the Nelson Mandela University side in the NMB Premier League T20 final...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.