Old Grey in hunt for spot at national club champs

Squad claim narrow two-wicket win over Madibaz in NMB Premier League T20 final

Tavcor Commercial Old Grey stand-in captain Kelly Smuts believes the opportunity to represent the club and province on a national stage will be all the motivation the players will need to perform well in their provincial qualifier.



Smuts and his charges overcame a spirited Madibaz 1 side on a grey Saturday at Kemsley Park, claiming a narrow two-wicket win over the Nelson Mandela University side in the NMB Premier League T20 final...