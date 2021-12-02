Grey High’s Van Heerden ready to lead SA U19

Balancing matric exams with training for World Cup not an easy task

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



As the matric exams drew to a close this week, SA under-19 captain George van Heerden expressed his relief as he now turns his attention to getting in the best shape possible ahead of the 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.



The Grey High pupil, who will lead the side at the global showpiece in the West Indies between January and February, said it had been tough trying to balance his studies and cricket in the last 12 months. ..