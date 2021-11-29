Ross wants more from Madibaz 2 charges

Mixed fortunes at the weekend, but captain believes side moving in right direction

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Madibaz 2 captain Damian Ross is confident his side can turn their fortunes around after a mixed weekend of results in the EP Cricket Premier League.



Playing two matches at the weekend, Ross’s charges were soundly beaten by TAL Gelvandale by 123 runs on Saturday before racking up a convincing six-wicket victory over Standard Bank United Brothers on Sunday...