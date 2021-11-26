Brilliant Breetzke turns on the style

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



A brilliant century by Gbets Warriors opener Matthew Breetzke carried the side to a solid 285 for six on day one of their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 clash against Western Province at St George’s Park on Thursday.



Bad light brought a premature end to proceedings just after 5.30pm, and at the close of play, the Warriors had Kyle Jacobs (17 runs off 52 balls) and Tiaan van Vuuren (9 off 12) at the crease..