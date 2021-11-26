Brilliant Breetzke turns on the style
A brilliant century by Gbets Warriors opener Matthew Breetzke carried the side to a solid 285 for six on day one of their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 clash against Western Province at St George’s Park on Thursday.
Bad light brought a premature end to proceedings just after 5.30pm, and at the close of play, the Warriors had Kyle Jacobs (17 runs off 52 balls) and Tiaan van Vuuren (9 off 12) at the crease..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.