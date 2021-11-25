'Continue taking the knee,' Cricket SA board tells Proteas

The Proteas will continue to take the knee as a team for the home international summer season and beyond, starting with the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands that starts at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj faced the media on Tuesday after the team assembled for its first training session and said the team was yet to meet the board to get a directive.

The Cricket SA board met at the weekend and resolved that the gesture will continue as a collective for the forthcoming season, where a directive was to subsequently flow down to the team.