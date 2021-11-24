Verreynne aims to become Proteas regular

Wicketkeeper-batsman will use series against Dutch to stake his claim for spot

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne aims to use the upcoming series against the Netherlands to cement a spot in the squad as he looks ahead to a bumper summer of international cricket.



Verreynne is part of a young but experienced 14-man squad preparing to host their Dutch counterparts in a three-match one-day international series, which gets under way at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday...