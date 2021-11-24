Peterson believes youngsters can do job against WP

Warriors coach looking for more of same performance shown against North West Dragons

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gbets Warriors head coach Robin Peterson hopes for another solid team performance when they host Western Province in their CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 clash starting at 10am at St George’s Park on Thursday.



Coming off the back of a commanding 130-run victory over the North West Dragons last week, the former Proteas spinner has challenged his players to produce a performance of the same standard despite some notable absentees in their line-up...