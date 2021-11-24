Peterson believes youngsters can do job against WP
Warriors coach looking for more of same performance shown against North West Dragons
Gbets Warriors head coach Robin Peterson hopes for another solid team performance when they host Western Province in their CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 clash starting at 10am at St George’s Park on Thursday.
Coming off the back of a commanding 130-run victory over the North West Dragons last week, the former Proteas spinner has challenged his players to produce a performance of the same standard despite some notable absentees in their line-up...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.