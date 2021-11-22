Patel takes eight wickets as Uitenhage edge Madibaz 1

Captain hopes team will keep up winning ways after three victories in a row

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Mechatronics Uitenhage captain Sadique Patel hopes his team can continue their winning start to the season after notching up their third win in as many games in the EP Cricket Premier League at the weekend.



Patel, 24, put in a captain’s performance as he took an incredible eight wickets and scored a brisk 23 with the bat to help his side to a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Madibaz 1 in a low-scoring affair on Saturday. ..