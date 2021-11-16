Professionals will raise standard of club cricket — Kelly Smuts

Return of big names will be great motivator for younger players

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Tavcor Commercial Old Grey all-rounder Kelly Smuts believes the return of professional cricketers to club competition can only bode well for the growth of the game.



Smuts was speaking after playing a match-winning innings for his side as they overcame a spirited Hollywoodbets Port Elizabeth Cricket Club in their Eastern Province Cricket premier league clash at the weekend. ..