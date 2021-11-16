Professionals will raise standard of club cricket — Kelly Smuts
Return of big names will be great motivator for younger players
Tavcor Commercial Old Grey all-rounder Kelly Smuts believes the return of professional cricketers to club competition can only bode well for the growth of the game.
Smuts was speaking after playing a match-winning innings for his side as they overcame a spirited Hollywoodbets Port Elizabeth Cricket Club in their Eastern Province Cricket premier league clash at the weekend. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.