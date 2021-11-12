Parnell and Hamza determined to add value to Proteas ODI squad to host the Netherlands

Wayne Parnell and his Western Province teammate Zubayr Hamza can’t wait to get going after they were both recalled to the Proteas ODI squad that will play a three-match series against the Netherlands in Centurion and Johannesburg this month.

While the 32-year-old Parnell is a stalwart of six tests, 65 ODIs and 40 T20s, the 26-year-old Hamza is yet to be capped in the shorter formats but has five Test caps to his name.

The Gqeberha-born Parnell last played for the Proteas four years ago while the Cape Town-born Hamza’s last appearance was against England in the third Test last year.